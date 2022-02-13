Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: Delaney-era guff will not help FAI win trust, or a men’s team sponsor

Though it puts forward some grand and worthy plans, the association’s new strategy document is vague about where the money will come from

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
13th February, 2022
In contrast to the men’s team, the Irish women’s football team won Sky Ireland as a sponsor in a landmark deal

The current absence of a sponsor’s name on the Ireland men’s national team football jersey is a very telling sign of how damaged the brand is.

After all, there has been some improvement in the fortunes of the international senior team: there is considerable goodwill towards what manager Stephen Kenny is trying to do with the team and there are large attendances still at Lansdowne Road for home fixtures.

The matches...

