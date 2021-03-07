Matt Cooper: Davy has form, but it might not be business as usual this time
Financial sleight of hand and Davy have a history, beginning in 1993 with a corporate/political crossover scandal involving the sale of the state’s Greencore shares
Davy’s lunchtime announcement yesterday that three key figures in the business - Brian McKiernan, Kryan McLaughlin and Barry Nagle - have resigned their positions goes nowhere near resolving the issues arising out of one of the biggest corporate scandals of 21st-century Ireland.
Many big questions remain unanswered and many big decisions remain to be made as to how and if customers, most notably the Irish state, can continue to deal with a company...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: Making lockdown decisions based solely on public health is the wrong treatment plan
The criteria on which we reopen our economy cannot exist in isolation from economic issues. We have already had the longest lockdown of any EU, or western, nation by far
Matt Cooper: The coalition of the unwilling fumbles its messaging yet again
It looks doubtful whether the majority of the public will have the patience for another nine weeks of this Covid-19 confinement
Matt Cooper: Fraying coalition could open door to McDonald as Taoiseach
It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald could come to power without a general election
Matt Cooper: Martin damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t go to US
With the Covid-19 situation unlikely to have improved by March, the Taoiseach will face criticism whether he visits the White House on St Patrick’s Day or not