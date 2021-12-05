Matt Cooper: Covid may bring an early Christmas break for children, and a headache for parents

We have been told countless times in recent weeks that the greatest problem we have when it comes to fighting Covid-19 in Ireland is the number of unvaccinated people.

We have 94 per cent vaccination in our adult population, which is an extraordinary achievement, but a high number of those with Covid and requiring treatment in hospital are unvaccinated.

Another issue is the number of unvaccinated children. The majority of teenagers are vaccinated, but not all....