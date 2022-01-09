Subscribe Today
The Last Post

Matt Cooper: Clock is ticking on whether all the Six Nations games will be held in England

With restrictions on attendances in Ireland, Scotland and Wales – and France not wanting any visitors travelling from England at all – playing all the matches in England in full capacity stadiums might seem attractive. But would it be like Cheltenham 2020 all over again, only worse?

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
9th January, 2022
Ireland in action against England at the Aviva during last year’s Six Nations which was played behind closed doors: the deadline is looming on a decision about venues for this year’s tournament. Picture by Charles McQuillan/Getty

It is less than a month before the start of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament, and there has been some talk – most likely fanciful – that the entire tournament might have to be played in England.

The reason? Ireland has a capacity limit of 5,000 people at matches, and Scotland and Wales are allowing even smaller crowds – 500 and 50 respectively. France doesn’t want people coming in from Britain at...

