Matt Cooper: A fear of appearing uncaring is suppressing concerns over the national debt

At the end of the government’s term, the national debt will be €280 billion, and the younger generation could be left once again to pick up the tab

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
18th July, 2021
This coalition may not be the happiest; there were intriguing reports last week of a row over housing funding between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Paschal Donohoe. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government has given up on the idea of running balanced budgets by the end of its natural life, despite the fact that we have a national debt heading for €280 billion.

That means that per head of capita, we will remain among the most highly indebted nations in the world by the time 2025, which is the latest year the next general election can be held. Only the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council seems bothered;...

