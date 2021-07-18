Matt Cooper: A fear of appearing uncaring is suppressing concerns over the national debt
At the end of the government’s term, the national debt will be €280 billion, and the younger generation could be left once again to pick up the tab
The government has given up on the idea of running balanced budgets by the end of its natural life, despite the fact that we have a national debt heading for €280 billion.
That means that per head of capita, we will remain among the most highly indebted nations in the world by the time 2025, which is the latest year the next general election can be held. Only the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council seems bothered;...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland
Some of the executives who resigned in the wake of the recent scandal will make tens of millions of euro each after tax
Matt Cooper: We can’t defer to Nphet as we did to the Church
No one disputes the sincerity or diligence of our public health officials, and the ugly online abuse of individuals is wrong, but we must be allowed to question their decisions
The Last Post: Kelly now faces the biggest PR challenge of his career
Teneo founder Declan Kelly’s forced retreat from some ‘responsibilities’ at his firm and departure from a charity board were no surprise given last week’s revelations
Matt Cooper: Public support for Nphet is clear, but it shouldn’t be unquestioning
Antigen testing and the booking of foreign holidays are two key areas where Tony Holohan’s conservatism could carry significant costs to the Irish economy