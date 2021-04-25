Klopp and Dalglish know the value of football goes way beyond money

Jürgen Klopp, the German manager of Liverpool, is loved by the fans of the English football club, not just because of the matches and trophies he has won, although that obviously helps.

Klopp’s football intelligence is obvious through the performances of the team he has constructed: winners of the European Champions League in 2019 and, most importantly to fans of the club, Premier League champions in 2020, the first time winning the top...