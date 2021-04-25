Klopp and Dalglish know the value of football goes way beyond money
The responses of Liverpool’s manager and one of its legends to the appalling assault on Irish fan Seán Cox show they understand the meaning of a club’s heritage. All that might have been lost had the European Super League succeeded
Jürgen Klopp, the German manager of Liverpool, is loved by the fans of the English football club, not just because of the matches and trophies he has won, although that obviously helps.
Klopp’s football intelligence is obvious through the performances of the team he has constructed: winners of the European Champions League in 2019 and, most importantly to fans of the club, Premier League champions in 2020, the first time winning the top...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Greed and gullibility are gold to the fraudsters with promises of riches
Even if a proposition seems too good to be true, many investors who should know better will still try to take their cut and run before it all falls apart
The debate on reopening society must be about more than health
As the lockdown goes on, many rules are being broken and many businesses may go to the wall. And as more jobs are lost, we need to start a discussion on how to get back to normal as soon as we possibly can
The Last Post: Will the ultimate insider shed light on the Beacon debacle?
Eugene McCague has advised people at the top level in political, corporate and administrative circles in Ireland. What will his review of events at the Beacon Hospital turn up?
The Last Post: All to play for at Celtic as Desmond considers taking gamble on Keane
Dermot Desmond has always liked to go his own way in decision making, and fireworks are near-guaranteed if he appoints Roy Keane as the next manager of Celtic