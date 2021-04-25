Subscribe Today
Klopp and Dalglish know the value of football goes way beyond money

The responses of Liverpool’s manager and one of its legends to the appalling assault on Irish fan Seán Cox show they understand the meaning of a club’s heritage. All that might have been lost had the European Super League succeeded

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
25th April, 2021
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, has football intelligence but has also displayed an emotional intelligence, a genuine connection with the fans. Picture: Getty

Jürgen Klopp, the German manager of Liverpool, is loved by the fans of the English football club, not just because of the matches and trophies he has won, although that obviously helps.

Klopp’s football intelligence is obvious through the performances of the team he has constructed: winners of the European Champions League in 2019 and, most importantly to fans of the club, Premier League champions in 2020, the first time winning the top...

Share this post

