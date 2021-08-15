John Walsh: Coalition’s succession of crises is not an inevitable product of politics
Complacency and unedifying behaviour often follow extended terms in office, but we can look to Angela Merkel’s track record to see that it doesn’t have to be so
There has been a trend stretching back a good number of years that the government’s popularity has either risen or held steady over the summer break, mostly because Leinster House shuts down and ministers can keep out of the headlines for a few weeks.
That run was broken last summer following an Oireachtas golf society outing in Clifden. The evening dinner was an apparent breach of Covid regulations and forced the resignations of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Plight of BBC is a cautionary tale for our own national broadcaster
Cutting the ballast of underperforming offspring such as RTÉ2 would not be popular, but at stake is the future of independent media and, ultimately, democracy
Matt Cooper: Smith’s message to Olympic heroes says more about her than them
Michelle Smith de Bruin’s congratulations to Ireland’s medal-winning rowers in Tokyo were more about her achievement than theirs
Matt Cooper: O’Malley was a giant who did the state some service
The former TD and minister for justice was brave, dedicated and honourable, but he was constrained by circumstances
Matt Cooper: A fear of appearing uncaring is suppressing concerns over the national debt
At the end of the government’s term, the national debt will be €280 billion, and the younger generation could be left once again to pick up the tab