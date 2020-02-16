Ignore the spin: logic says FF and FG should form a government

Sorry if this offends anybody who voted for “change” or who considers that Sinn Féin “won” the general election, but let’s look at the numbers without emotion or bias.
“Winning” is having the 80 seats to form a government. Sinn Féin has 37 seats and fractionally less than a quarter of the first preference vote. That is success, without any doubt, but without taking anything away from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team