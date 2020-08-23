Golfgate has potential to put Fianna Fáil in political bunker permanently

The now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last Wednesday is another landmark event in the process leading us towards the eventual extinction of Fianna Fáil as a significant force in Irish politics.

That may seem to some like an exaggeration, and not just to the remaining party loyalists, at a time when the party is in government.

But Fianna Fáil is in a shambolic state. It exists to be in power...