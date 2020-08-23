Golfgate has potential to put Fianna Fáil in political bunker permanently

The now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last Wednesday is another landmark event in the process leading us towards the eventual extinction of Fianna Fáil as a significant force in Irish politics.
That may seem to some like an exaggeration, and not just to the remaining party loyalists, at a time when the party is in government.
But Fianna Fáil is in a shambolic state. It exists to be in power...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team