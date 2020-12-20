Subscribe Today
The Last Post

Dublin Airport tweaks its new runway plan to ensure lift-off

Heathrow’s proposed third runway faces likely opposition, but you’d have to get up early in the morning to be ahead of DAA

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
20th December, 2020
Dublin Airport tweaks its new runway plan to ensure lift-off
Dalton Philips Chief Executive of the DAA pictured at the Airport.Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Airport expansions are always a source of some controversy, even if they are among the most important parts of any country’s infrastructure.

The goings on at Heathrow in London – an airport surely familiar to all readers – are fascinating. A British supreme court judgment last week has moved Heathrow much closer to implementing a £14 billion plan to add a third runway, the first new runway to be built in the south-east...

