Coronavirus fears weren’t only factor behind rush to sell shares

Stock market values have been too high for too long. Fears of the spread of Covid-19 was just one of a number of factors that led to the widespread sale of shares over the last week.
On markets all over the world, including Wall Street, there was a belated realisation by investors that a wall of cheap money had pushed the valuations of many companies way too high and that was even before this crisis.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team