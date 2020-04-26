Bullish O’Leary eager to take to the skies again

Ryanair is taking a deserved battering from the media and on social media for reneging on its promise to refund passengers for cancelled flights but, based on past experience, it is doubtful that Michael O’Leary cares too much.

Ryanair claims that passengers can still get a refund – but that is not impressing those who were told previously that one was on the way, only to be subsequently told that a voucher was...