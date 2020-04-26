Sunday April 26, 2020
Bullish O’Leary eager to take to the skies again

The Ryanair boss anticipates a rapid recovery for the airline if restrictions are eased in July, yet – typically – expects customers to bear the initial cost of cancelled flights

26th April, 2020
3
O’Leary can see that a lot of his rivals will go bust – and it might suit Ryanair if some or many of them did

Ryanair is taking a deserved battering from the media and on social media for reneging on its promise to refund passengers for cancelled flights but, based on past experience, it is doubtful that Michael O’Leary cares too much.

Ryanair claims that passengers can still get a refund – but that is not impressing those who were told previously that one was on the way, only to be subsequently told that a voucher was...

