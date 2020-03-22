Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Apple’s tax cash may look tempting, but we probably shouldn’t bite

We could definitely do with it right now, but taking the tech giant’s €14.3 billion could prove to be a mistake in the long term

22nd March, 2020
3
Tim Cook, Apple boss, is presented with the inaugural IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award by Martin Shanahan and Frank Ryan of IDA Ireland and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Picture: PA

Not unreasonably, given the emergency we’re enduring, some people have suggested in recent days that the Apple tax money – all €14.3 billion of it – that is resting in a special deposit account at present should be taken by the Irish state and applied to the manifest multiple needs.

Expect that clamour to grow as things get worse.

It must be tempting to the government. It is potentially the cheapest source of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

As virus hits cashflow, banks and Revenue must show patience

The state bailed out the banks a decade ago, now it’s time to show the same support to employers and the self-employed

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

Coronavirus threat has rendered pre-election promises redundant

It might be hard for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to join forces, but it looks inevitable in the face of a national crisis

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

Coronavirus fears weren’t only factor behind rush to sell shares

Investors worldwide belatedly realised last week that vast quantities of cheap money had pushed the valuation of many companies far too high.

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago