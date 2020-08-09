Sunday August 9, 2020
A toasted cheese sandwich makes little difference – no matter how you slice it

The two-tier system of ‘dry’ and ‘wet’ pubs does not seem fair from an economic standpoint and we don’t have the evidence to confirm it will work as anticipated in protecting public health

9th August, 2020
Davy Byrne’s pub in Dublin: owners of ‘wet’ pubs are continuing to suffer loss of income as their reopening has been postponed again. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The document that denied thousands of publicans and their staff the chance to earn their livelihoods for a further three weeks is weak, to put it mildly.

It was belatedly released to the media late last week after the government said it was used by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in advising against allowing pubs that don’t serve food to reopen.

The delay from the announcement of that decision to the...

