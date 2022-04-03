Vincent Boland: ‘Z’ is for the zombie state that Putin has built on lies and paranoia
The first victims of Putin’s futile war are the people of Ukraine, but it is also a catastrophe for the Russian people who face long, dark years ahead
The letter Z has become a symbol of Vladimir Putin’s war on the people of Ukraine. It is an identifying mark on Russian tanks in the battlefield, adorns T-shirts on the home front, is displayed on advertising hoardings, and is sported by athletes and celebrities as a sign of their support for the war. Children have been filmed standing in Z-shaped formations singing the national anthem.
Since the letter Z is not in...
