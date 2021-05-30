Vincent Boland: World risks global shock if net zero goal creates dangerous new divide

In 1974, as the western world reeled from what came to be called the “first oil shock”, officials from a group of countries (including Ireland) gathered in Paris to decide how to respond. The shock was sparked the previous year when oil-producing Arab nations retaliated against western support for Israel in the Yom Kippur War by enforcing an oil embargo, hiking the price from $3 to $12 a barrel, and tumbling the West’s economy into...