Vincent Boland: Will Johnson’s brush with mortality change his outlook on Brexit?

It seems like ancient history now, but I once voted for Boris Johnson. It was May 2012, and he was seeking re-election as mayor of London. He won narrowly, beating Ken Livingstone, the left-wing Labour candidate.

At the time, London was in its pomp. Its openness to the world, its multicultural inhabitants, its vibrant civil society, its array of jobs for visitors and immigrants from all over, even its vast size, fuelled its allure and glamour....