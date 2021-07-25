Vincent Boland: Tycoon space race is boldly going where many have gone before
So far, the space missions of Bezos, Branson and Musk lack the poetics, significance or purpose of Aldrin and Armstrong’s, but it’s early days yet
As Jeff Bezos blasted into space last week, we can be sure the significance of the date – July 20 – was not lost on him. On that day in 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon. Fifty-two years later, the Apollo 11 mission that took them there and brought them back remains the greatest voyage of discovery ever made.
Their achievement made Armstrong, Aldrin and their colleague Michael Collins...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Biden wants to be heard on attempt to make America competitive again
The US president used hearing aids to illustrate anti-competitive business practices as he sought to put a check on the continuing erosion of America’s competitive edge
Vincent Boland: Global private equity is on a spending spree in Discount Britain
Post-Brexit, British corporate assets are cheap compared to their international peers, and the FTSE index looks like a relic of a bygone era
Vincent Boland: In the World v Zuckerberg, the final verdict is still to be delivered
The US Federal Trade Commission may have lost its anti-trust action against Facebook last week, but the social media behemoth could still have a case to answer
Vincent Boland: Vivendi la revolution as France finds itself at epicentre of European media upheaval
Industrialist Vincent Bolloré is using part of his $8 billion fortune to position media giant Vivendi as the key protagonist in a fast-changing landscape