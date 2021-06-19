Vincent Boland: Toshiba needs to be rescued from itself as it all goes wrong yet again

This was the year when everything was supposed to start going right at Toshiba, for a change. In January, the one-time crown jewel of Japan’s once-mighty technology industry was readmitted to the top rank of companies listed on the Tokyo stock exchange, after years of scandals, rising debt and heavy losses led to its demotion to a lower tier in 2017.

Toshiba’s share price was rising in anticipation of the return to Tokyo’s main...