Vincent Boland: This pandemic offers airlines a change to mend their ways

Just when the world’s airlines thought 2020 could not get any worse, Warren Buffett dropped his bombshell. The Sage of Omaha announced at his annual meeting last weekend that Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company he controls, had sold its stakes in four US airlines.

Buffett had long been sceptical about airlines as an investment proposition. He once quipped that the best thing a far-sighted capitalist could have done when the Wright Brothers took to...