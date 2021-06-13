Vincent Boland: The chips are down and the whole world is facing trouble
The microchip has changed the world since its invention in the 1950s. But after Covid caused global demand to plunge, chip manufacturers are now finding it hard to keep up with a sharp spike in orders as the world starts to emerge from the virus
One of the odd things about the technology industry is that the little thing that makes its products work – the microchip – has become something of an afterthought.
Since its invention in the late 1950s, the chip has changed the world as much as the invention of the aeroplane did. Yet these days it is taken for granted, while the products it enables, such as phones and laptops, grab all the attention.
Now the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: China’s declining population is a red flag for ruling party on its centenary
The Chinese Communist Party has just introduced a three-children policy for the world’s second biggest economy. But a societal imbalance and the fact the country has more men than women bode ill for the superpower’s future
Vincent Boland: World risks global shock if net zero goal creates dangerous new divide
The International Energy Agency proposes the end of fossil fuel usage, but many of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries are also its poorest and most unstable, and least prepared for change
Vincent Boland: It’s been a while but it seems inflation is back with a bang
After all the toiling of the central banks to pump up prices a little, things are revving up rather more dramatically than they’d expected – with worrying consequences for all
Vincent Boland: Will this pandemic be the death knell for the office as we knew it?
If workers end up in the future doing from home the jobs they did in offices up to last year, it opens up a fundamental debate on what exactly such a place is