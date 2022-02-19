Vincent Boland: Putin’s brinkmanship is leading to the very opposite of what he wants
The Russian president’s posturing on Ukraine betrays all the signs of an isolated leader becoming detached from reality
Last July, before the prospect of a war in eastern Europe was really a thing, Russian president Vladimir Putin wrote an essay that drew gasps of admiration from his admirers and gasps of astonishment from everybody else. The 5,000-word epic argued that Ukraine was not a real country, but a renegade province of Russia that must be brought back to the motherland.
Putin asserted that Russia and Ukraine were “essentially the same historical and spiritual...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Reality bites for Big Tech as $40bn deal fails to get past M&A watchdogs
That regulators pounced on the intended sale of strategic British tech firm Arm by SoftBank to Nvidia shouldn’t have come as such a surprise
Vincent Boland: By rights, Johnson should have been undone by the disaster of Brexit
The sad irony of the Global Britain tag is that the country was a true global economy before the Tories put it into reverse
Vincent Boland: Peloton won’t be the last pandemic poster child to shrink back to size
As investors react to the end of the ‘free money’ era, any stock market bubble inflated by the likes of GameStop, trillion-dollar Tesla or bitcoin is liable to collide with reality
Vincent Boland: Chronically underperforming Unilever long past its salad days
The venerable British consumer goods giant is now in the crosshairs of a disaffected fund manager who accuses the company of having lost the plot