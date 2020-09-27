Vincent Boland: Post-Thatcher Britain is for turning, but into what?

Right before our eyes, something fascinating and rather unthinkable is happening in Britain. As the revolution known as Brexit becomes ever more disruptive, it is shredding and devouring the legacy of an earlier revolution that transformed the country for both better and worse a generation ago: Thatcherism.

The bonfire of the Thatcherite vanities is piling up, and nobody, least of all in the so-called Conservative and Unionist Party, seems to be shouting stop. One does...