Vincent Boland: Oil industry will survive the pandemic, but the myth of oil won‘t

On a scorching day in May 2005, four presidents and uncountable numbers of oil industry executives, ministers and officials from around the world descended on Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to inaugurate a pipeline. Known as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the 1,700-kilometres pipeline brings oil from the Caspian Sea, and further east, through Georgia to Turkey’s Mediterranean shore.

The event in Baku, which I reported on for the Financial Times, was an elaborate piece of oil industry...