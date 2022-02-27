Vincent Boland: More twists and turns ahead as VW tries to steer a way into the future
The car maker’s plans to generate capital for an electric revolution through the sale of Porsche may backfire due to the dominance of its three biggest shareholders
In late October 2008, as banks crashed, stock markets tumbled and the global financial crisis tightened its grip, something very odd happened in another corner of the business world. For one day that month, in a never-to-be-repeated performance, the German car maker Volkswagen became the world’s most valuable company.
How that happened is a convoluted tale of industrial rivalry, family ties and derivatives. The seed was sown a few years earlier when Porsche, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Putin’s brinkmanship is leading to the very opposite of what he wants
The Russian president’s posturing on Ukraine betrays all the signs of an isolated leader becoming detached from reality
Vincent Boland: Reality bites for Big Tech as $40bn deal fails to get past M&A watchdogs
That regulators pounced on the intended sale of strategic British tech firm Arm by SoftBank to Nvidia shouldn’t have come as such a surprise
Vincent Boland: By rights, Johnson should have been undone by the disaster of Brexit
The sad irony of the Global Britain tag is that the country was a true global economy before the Tories put it into reverse
Vincent Boland: Peloton won’t be the last pandemic poster child to shrink back to size
As investors react to the end of the ‘free money’ era, any stock market bubble inflated by the likes of GameStop, trillion-dollar Tesla or bitcoin is liable to collide with reality