Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: It’ll take more than Musk’s $1.5bn to demystify bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies have their zealous admirers, including the Tesla chief, but critics insist they have no practical uses and facilitate online fraud and tax evasion

Vincent Boland
14th February, 2021
Vincent Boland: It’ll take more than Musk’s $1.5bn to demystify bitcoin
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, said last week the electric-car venture had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin

Of all the notions to have held human beings in thrall, none is stranger than the idea that base metals can be turned into gold. Alchemy was a tenet of the pre-Enlightenment era, before the Scientific Revolution of the 17th century. The keys to it were said to be hidden in the Bible, in Egyptian hieroglyphics, and in the surviving manuscripts of ancient civilisations. Its adherents included popes and philosophers.

One of its most famous...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Exxon bosses were so well connected that Donald Trump tapped one of them, Rex Tillerson, to be his first secretary of state

Vincent Boland: Exxon loses its way as oil giant goes from leader to laggard

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
GameStop was at the centre of one of the most bizarre episodes in the history of trading last week. Picture: Bloomberg

Platoons of investors beat hedge funds at their own game – for now

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
The French government decided earlier this month to veto the €16 billion takeover of Carrefour, the supermarket chain which is the country’s largest private-sector employer, by the Canadian retailer Couche-Tard

Vincent Boland: Macron is shopping for votes as he vetoes €16bn supermarket megadeal

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 3 weeks ago
IBM, the tech giant also known as Big Blue, is rare in corporate America in that it does not make political donations

Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1