Vincent Boland: Is China’s capitalist adventure turning off in a risky new direction?

To get rich is glorious. So said no less an authority than Deng Xiaoping, the onetime leader of China.

As with all the best one-liners, there is some doubt as to whether Deng, who was his country’s foremost leader in the 1980s, actually uttered those words. But he might as well have, because for the past 40 years China has been in a tearing hurry to get rich.

China’s embrace of state-directed capitalism is...