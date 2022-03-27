Vincent Boland: Is China edging towards a cautious embrace of the free market?
Developments in Beijing suggest that Xi Jinping’s administration is trying to engineer the economy’s reorientation from one development model to another without derailing it entirely
A few days ago, after months of turmoil in China’s financial markets, a senior economic policymaker and adviser to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership said something startling. Liu He, who chairs the country’s financial stability and development committee, said the party-state would “actively introduce policies that benefit markets”.
That is quite a statement from the CCP, which for four decades has enabled the most dramatic and successful economic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: South Korea? Nice economy and culture, shame about the politics
We can’t get enough of its smartphones, movies and K-pop, but corruption is rife in the Asian country and its new president is unlikely to change the status quo
Vincent Boland: Corporate retreat from Russia heralds return of forgotten business risk – geopolitics
The oil and finance decoupling from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine is without precedent. Once the dust settles, the entire geopolitical landscape may be unrecognisable
Vincent Boland: More twists and turns ahead as VW tries to steer a way into the future
The car maker’s plans to generate capital for an electric revolution through the sale of Porsche may backfire due to the dominance of its three biggest shareholders
Vincent Boland: Putin’s brinkmanship is leading to the very opposite of what he wants
The Russian president’s posturing on Ukraine betrays all the signs of an isolated leader becoming detached from reality