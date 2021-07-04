Subscribe Today
Vincent Boland: In the World v Zuckerberg, the final verdict is still to be delivered

The US Federal Trade Commission may have lost its anti-trust action against Facebook last week, but the social media behemoth could still have a case to answer

Vincent Boland
4th July, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is likely feeling a little more secure this weekend after the US Federal Trade Commission lost its anti-trust action against the company. Picture: Bloomberg

In their book All the President’s Men, about the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, the journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein recount a conversation Woodward had in an underground car park with Deep Throat, a key source for their reporting on the bizarre and illegal goings-on in the Nixon White House.

Deep Throat, who was later revealed to be a top official at the FBI, was furious that the reporters had jumped the...

