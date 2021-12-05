Vincent Boland: In the age of passive investing, there is a place for aggressive activism

First comes the stake-building. Then comes the aggrieved letter to the chair and board of directors demanding change – sometimes minor, often wholesale. Next is the public relations battle between entrenched managers and their media-savvy tormentors. Finally, one of them retreats, claiming vindication or, just as often, admitting defeat.

Activist investors have been a force in the financial markets for decades. They are called everything from corporate raiders to asset strippers. One of the most...