Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment
Founded in 1472, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank has since survived wars, plagues, depressions, popes and the Mafia – only to be brought to its knees by a badly timed takeover
The most spectacular live event I have witnessed is the Palio, a horse race that takes place twice every summer around the Piazza del Campo, the central square in the Italian city of Siena. It has been run for nearly 400 years over several circuits of the piazza, and is an expression of local pride, community and rivalry at their most visceral.
The Palio is run by horses representing the districts of Siena. The jockeys ride...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Is China’s capitalist adventure turning off in a risky new direction?
The Chinese Communist Party appears to be becoming increasingly hostile towards its homegrown tech sector, but that approach comes with its own dangers
Vincent Boland: West must stand united as walls close in on Europe’s last dictator
The Belarus president may have little time left in office, but it is up to the EU to ensure the transition to democracy is a peaceful one
Vincent Boland: Tycoon space race is boldly going where many have gone before
So far, the space missions of Bezos, Branson and Musk lack the poetics, significance or purpose of Aldrin and Armstrong’s, but it’s early days yet
Vincent Boland: Biden wants to be heard on attempt to make America competitive again
The US president used hearing aids to illustrate anti-competitive business practices as he sought to put a check on the continuing erosion of America’s competitive edge