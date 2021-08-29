Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment

The most spectacular live event I have witnessed is the Palio, a horse race that takes place twice every summer around the Piazza del Campo, the central square in the Italian city of Siena. It has been run for nearly 400 years over several circuits of the piazza, and is an expression of local pride, community and rivalry at their most visceral.

The Palio is run by horses representing the districts of Siena. The jockeys ride...