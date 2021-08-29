Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment

Founded in 1472, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank has since survived wars, plagues, depressions, popes and the Mafia – only to be brought to its knees by a badly timed takeover

Vincent Boland
29th August, 2021
Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment
The headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, which for most of its 549 years was the most important institution in the Italia city. Picture: AFP/Getty

The most spectacular live event I have witnessed is the Palio, a horse race that takes place twice every summer around the Piazza del Campo, the central square in the Italian city of Siena. It has been run for nearly 400 years over several circuits of the piazza, and is an expression of local pride, community and rivalry at their most visceral.

The Palio is run by horses representing the districts of Siena. The jockeys ride...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘There are signs that the leaders of China’s party-state are becoming increasingly suspicious of the capitalist experiment their predecessors unleashed.’ Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Is China’s capitalist adventure turning off in a risky new direction?

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, has been under siege like never before since mass demonstrations against his dictatorship began in August last year Picture: Getty Images

Vincent Boland: West must stand united as walls close in on Europe’s last dictator

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
Jeff Bezos holds the aviation glasses that belonged to Amelia Earhart as he gives a press conference about his flight into space. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Tycoon space race is boldly going where many have gone before

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 month ago
US president Joe Biden, who issued a sweeping executive order to eliminate anti-competitive business practices. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Biden wants to be heard on attempt to make America competitive again

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1