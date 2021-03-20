Vincent Boland: Go-faster Stripe could soon hit some bumps in the road

The ascent of Patrick and John Collison and their company Stripe is quite the story. The online payments business they founded and run did not exist a decade ago. Now it is worth $95 billion, after new investors bought stakes that sent its valuation soaring.

The two brothers, aged 32 and 30 respectively, are multibillionaires, at least on paper, and are the talk of Silicon Valley.

Stripe’s dizzying valuation suggests it is the next big thing in online...