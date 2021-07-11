Subscribe Today
The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Global private equity is on a spending spree in Discount Britain

Post-Brexit, British corporate assets are cheap compared to their international peers, and the FTSE index looks like a relic of a bygone era

Vincent Boland
11th July, 2021
Vincent Boland: Global private equity is on a spending spree in Discount Britain
For private equity raiders, everything in British business is increasingly up for grabs. Picture: Getty

When the newspaper that claims to speak for Middle England is on your case, there are two possible reactions. One is to high-five your mates. The other is to go: “Oops!”

A few weeks ago, the Daily Mail carried a report under the headline “Ten deals to make your blood boil” – and it was not referring to the summer sales in Oxford Street. The target of its outrage was the private equity...

