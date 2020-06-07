Vincent Boland: For corporations, being woke is a delicate balancing act

Something unusual happened in the corporate world in the past few days. After George Floyd, a black American man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across America, companies and business executives from Wall Street to Silicon Valley decided that now was the moment to speak up.

“It’s 2020, and enough is enough,” Thasunda Brown Duckett, head of consumer banking at JP Morgan, said.

Larry Fink, who runs...