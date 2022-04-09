Subscribe Today
The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: For all its faults, the modern, democratic, capitalist, globalised world in which we live is worth defending, and fighting for

Doing business is becoming ever more political as the right turns on its corporate base

Vincent Boland
9th April, 2022
Vincent Boland: For all its faults, the modern, democratic, capitalist, globalised world in which we live is worth defending, and fighting for
Senator Marco Rubio, whose recent tweet points to the accelerating breakdown in the relationship between conservatives and business. Picture: Getty

“Woke politics and unpatriotic corporations threaten America’s industrial revival.”

That was the content of a tweet last week from Senator Marco Rubio, a rising star in the US Republican Party. The context was a debate on the global scarcity of microchips, on how the US, once a leader in the production of those vital components, had fallen behind its competitors, and how the Biden administration was hampering the industry’s revival....

