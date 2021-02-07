Vincent Boland: Exxon loses its way as oil giant goes from leader to laggard
Climate change is now about business rather than emotion and Exxon-Mobil must reinvent itself if it is to catch up with its rivals in the transition to clean energy
Once upon a time, when Big Oil was in its pomp, it must have been fun to work at ExxonMobil.
For decades, the Texas oil giant was one of the world’s richest companies, its value on the stock market reaching $500 billion at one point. In 2008, it had revenues of $425 billion and profits of $45 billion, and it generated more barrels of oil every day than some oil-producing states.
Exxon’s army of mostly male employees,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Platoons of investors beat hedge funds at their own game – for now
It can be seen as the moment when populism stormed the citadels of high finance, but there are likely to be few winners when the GameStop trading episode is over
Vincent Boland: Macron is shopping for votes as he vetoes €16bn supermarket megadeal
You don’t have to be a fan of investment bankers to think the French government acted hastily in the Carrefour affair
Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians
Not every company can be like IBM in eschewing political patronage. But if they want to play politics, boardrooms must think before acting
Winners and losers as pandemic transforms corporate landscape
It was a good year for Elon Musk, with Tesla now more valuable than almost all its auto industry rivals combined