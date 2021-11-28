Vincent Boland: Europe’s most unloved sector beginning to attract advances
The competition-heavy, investment-light approach to the once heavyweight sector has led it to near-extinction. Is the interest of US private equity firm KKR likely to bring one such casualty, Telecom Italia, back from the brink?
In the late 1990s, as Europe’s first wave of corporate mergers and acquisitions reached its peak, a company named Olivetti made a €55 billion takeover bid for Telecom Italia, which at the time was one of the continent’s biggest phone companies. Olivetti started out as a maker of typewriters and was struggling in the new world of computers, but Roberto Colaninno, its chief executive, had outsized ambitions for his company.
Telecom...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: The current chill doesn’t have to lead to another Cold War
Last week’s first meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did little to reduce the gulf between the two superpowers but there are some reasons to hope that the world can avoid a prolonged conflict
Vincent Boland: Japanese finance’s favourite Son loses knack of picking winners
Masayoshi Son’s attempt to reinvigorate his beloved SoftBank by mounting a share buyback is a lame attempt to rouse it out of its own inertia
Vincent Boland: Britain’s Brexit distraction tactics don’t hold water any more
Notwithstanding the bluster, the current fishing rights row is small potatoes next to the tensions that will arise between Britain and France when checks on imports are imposed at Dover
Tesla rides high on investors’ extreme leap of faith in tech future
If Elon Musk’s company does to cars what Amazon did to shopping, then the trillion-dollar valuation may be justified