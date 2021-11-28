Vincent Boland: Europe’s most unloved sector beginning to attract advances

In the late 1990s, as Europe’s first wave of corporate mergers and acquisitions reached its peak, a company named Olivetti made a €55 billion takeover bid for Telecom Italia, which at the time was one of the continent’s biggest phone companies. Olivetti started out as a maker of typewriters and was struggling in the new world of computers, but Roberto Colaninno, its chief executive, had outsized ambitions for his company.

Telecom...