Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Europe’s most unloved sector beginning to attract advances

The competition-heavy, investment-light approach to the once heavyweight sector has led it to near-extinction. Is the interest of US private equity firm KKR likely to bring one such casualty, Telecom Italia, back from the brink?

Vincent Boland
28th November, 2021
Vincent Boland: Europe’s most unloved sector beginning to attract advances
Telecom Italia has again become the target of takeover interest, this time from KKR, a giant US private equity firm. Picture: Reuters

In the late 1990s, as Europe’s first wave of corporate mergers and acquisitions reached its peak, a company named Olivetti made a €55 billion takeover bid for Telecom Italia, which at the time was one of the continent’s biggest phone companies. Olivetti started out as a maker of typewriters and was struggling in the new world of computers, but Roberto Colaninno, its chief executive, had outsized ambitions for his company.

Telecom...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

US president Joe Biden’s virtual summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Xi reportedly greeted Biden as ‘my old friend’, but that seems to have been the high point. Picture: AFP/Getty

Vincent Boland: The current chill doesn’t have to lead to another Cold War

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp: once a master trend-spotter in the tech world, these days he seems a bit lost. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Japanese finance’s favourite Son loses knack of picking winners

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
British prime minister Boris Johnson and French president Emmanuel Macron: ‘Dispute is a display of British condescension crashing into French armour propre’. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Britain’s Brexit distraction tactics don’t hold water any more

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Elon Musk, whose 21 per cent stake in Tesla has made him the richest person in history. Picture: Eyevine/Redux

Tesla rides high on investors’ extreme leap of faith in tech future

The Big Picture Vincent Boland

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1