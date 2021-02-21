Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Draghi’s Italian job is really a task for the entire nation

Italy’s afflictions are often filtered through the lens of its enormous public debt and zero-growth economy. Yet its problem is more insidious – that politics does not offer solutions

Vincent Boland
21st February, 2021
Vincent Boland: Draghi’s Italian job is really a task for the entire nation
Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as Italy’s prime minster on February 13. Photo: Getty

When Mario Draghi was appointed as Italy’s new prime minister earlier this month, reaction outside the country could be summed up in a word: “Finally.” The former president of the European Central Bank appears – at least according to the conventional wisdom – to have been born for the job.

Cometh the hour, etc. On February 13, Draghi was sworn in to lead Italy’s 15th government since the early 1990s. Investors...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, said last week the electric-car venture had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin

Vincent Boland: It’ll take more than Musk’s $1.5bn to demystify bitcoin

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
Exxon bosses were so well connected that Donald Trump tapped one of them, Rex Tillerson, to be his first secretary of state

Vincent Boland: Exxon loses its way as oil giant goes from leader to laggard

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
GameStop was at the centre of one of the most bizarre episodes in the history of trading last week. Picture: Bloomberg

Platoons of investors beat hedge funds at their own game – for now

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 3 weeks ago
The French government decided earlier this month to veto the €16 billion takeover of Carrefour, the supermarket chain which is the country’s largest private-sector employer, by the Canadian retailer Couche-Tard

Vincent Boland: Macron is shopping for votes as he vetoes €16bn supermarket megadeal

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1