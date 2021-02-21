Vincent Boland: Draghi’s Italian job is really a task for the entire nation
Italy’s afflictions are often filtered through the lens of its enormous public debt and zero-growth economy. Yet its problem is more insidious – that politics does not offer solutions
When Mario Draghi was appointed as Italy’s new prime minister earlier this month, reaction outside the country could be summed up in a word: “Finally.” The former president of the European Central Bank appears – at least according to the conventional wisdom – to have been born for the job.
Cometh the hour, etc. On February 13, Draghi was sworn in to lead Italy’s 15th government since the early 1990s. Investors...
