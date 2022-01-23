Vincent Boland: Chronically underperforming Unilever long past its salad days

It was only one paragraph in a 13-page letter to investors, but it hit its target like a laser-guided missile. When Terry Smith, a British fund manager, wrote to his clients earlier this month giving them an update on their investments, he singled out a venerable British company for special mention, and not in a nice way.

The company is Unilever, the consumer goods group that makes Dove soap, Magnum ice cream, Marmite spread, Hellmann’s...