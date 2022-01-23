Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Chronically underperforming Unilever long past its salad days

The venerable British consumer goods giant is now in the crosshairs of a disaffected fund manager who accuses the company of having lost the plot

Vincent Boland
23rd January, 2022
Vincent Boland: Chronically underperforming Unilever long past its salad days
Unilever: the consumer goods behemoth has developed a tendency to dither and under-deliver. Picture: Getty

It was only one paragraph in a 13-page letter to investors, but it hit its target like a laser-guided missile. When Terry Smith, a British fund manager, wrote to his clients earlier this month giving them an update on their investments, he singled out a venerable British company for special mention, and not in a nice way.

The company is Unilever, the consumer goods group that makes Dove soap, Magnum ice cream, Marmite spread, Hellmann’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Airbus A380 wide-body jetliners at the Dubai International Airshow in 2019. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: End of Airbus’s double-decker a sign of aviation’s changed flight plan

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Apple chief executive Tim Cook knows that he and his team must come up with another era-defining product to keep feeding the beast

Vincent Boland: The investor’s dream: Apple remains above the noisy fray of Silicon Valley

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Picture of China’s president, Xi Jinping, at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. In 2008, the country was at an advanced stage of integrating into the international system. Now it appears to be having second thoughts. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: All in the Games: Winter Olympics will reflect the new China

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Tos Chirathivat’s Central Group has made a £4 billion offer to buy Selfridges, the owner of the Brown Thomas and Arnotts department stores in Dublin. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Mergers and acquisitions spree could be the start of something big

The Big Picture Vincent Boland

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1