Vincent Boland: Chronically underperforming Unilever long past its salad days
The venerable British consumer goods giant is now in the crosshairs of a disaffected fund manager who accuses the company of having lost the plot
It was only one paragraph in a 13-page letter to investors, but it hit its target like a laser-guided missile. When Terry Smith, a British fund manager, wrote to his clients earlier this month giving them an update on their investments, he singled out a venerable British company for special mention, and not in a nice way.
The company is Unilever, the consumer goods group that makes Dove soap, Magnum ice cream, Marmite spread, Hellmann’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: End of Airbus’s double-decker a sign of aviation’s changed flight plan
The aerospace giant and its fierce rival Boeing face enormous challenges in the years ahead, and both need to be airborne again before long
Vincent Boland: The investor’s dream: Apple remains above the noisy fray of Silicon Valley
The seemingly untouchable tech giant’s value briefly grazed $3tn last week, but its shrewd chief executive will be aware, as the fate of BlackBerry shows, that nothing lasts forever
Vincent Boland: All in the Games: Winter Olympics will reflect the new China
Recent developments suggest Beijing feels it no longer needs the West’s money. But a retreat from Western financial markets might not be all bad – if it results in domestic reform and a crackdown on corruption
Vincent Boland: Mergers and acquisitions spree could be the start of something big
This year’s boom in M&A activity worldwide may just be the beginning of a period of corporate restructuring unlike any since the financial crisis