Vincent Boland: China has its limits as a superpower
Rumours of the party-state’s ascendancy and its decline have been equally exaggerated. It is just flexing its considerable muscle
For the past three weeks, as US president Donald Trump tweeted obsessively about his ‘stolen’ election victory and the death toll in Europe and the US from the Covid-19 pandemic kept rising, China did what superpowers do – it demonstrated its super power.
On December 1, a Chinese spacecraft named Chang’e-5 landed on Oceanus Procellarum, the Moon’s Ocean of Storms. It gathered samples of rocks, carried out some experiments and did a bit...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Dylan ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm no more after $300m deal
Popular culture – movies, music, football, cricket, GAA matches – is simply a collection of assets to be bought and sold. That is the context in which the entertainment industry now operates
Vincent Boland: Contrary to Biden’s belief, we don’t need another hero
The US president-elect needs to be thinking more of cooperation and solidarity than of ‘leading’ the world
The ship looks to have sailed on corporate adventures overseas
Spanish bank BBVA made it out of the US market last week with both its dignity and its bottom line intact, but it is an exception to the rule
Vaccine breakthrough is just what the doctor ordered for Big Pharma
The global industry may have met its moment of redemption thanks to the pandemic