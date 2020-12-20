Vincent Boland: China has its limits as a superpower

For the past three weeks, as US president Donald Trump tweeted obsessively about his ‘stolen’ election victory and the death toll in Europe and the US from the Covid-19 pandemic kept rising, China did what superpowers do – it demonstrated its super power.

On December 1, a Chinese spacecraft named Chang’e-5 landed on Oceanus Procellarum, the Moon’s Ocean of Storms. It gathered samples of rocks, carried out some experiments and did a bit...