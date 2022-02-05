Subscribe Today
Vincent Boland: By rights, Johnson should have been undone by the disaster of Brexit

The sad irony of the Global Britain tag is that the country was a true global economy before the Tories put it into reverse

Vincent Boland
5th February, 2022
Vincent Boland: By rights, Johnson should have been undone by the disaster of Brexit
British prime minister Boris Johnson: humiliated and compromised by the lockdown-breaking goings-on of the cabal of second-rate advisers and public relations staff that surrounds him. Picture: Getty

Early last week, as queues of trucks built up at the port of Dover in south-east England, as the cost to British companies of doing business with Europe continued to rise, and as trade between Britain and the EU settled into a permanent state of disruption, the government of prime minister Boris Johnson slipped out a document it would rather you didn’t read.

Headlined ‘The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK is taking...

