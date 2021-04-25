Vincent Boland: Buried in the wreckage of the Super League is a goal that will eventually come to pass
Last week’s disastrous launch of the European Super League was yet another instance of how the world’s biggest sport has become enslaved by its own popularity
As disastrous product launches go, last week offered up one for the ages. The European Super League was so poorly designed, so shamelessly self-serving, so culturally tone deaf, so badly timed and so woefully communicated that it is difficult to believe the men behind it – the owners of the world’s biggest football clubs – are actual businesspeople.
The ESL would have destroyed the structure, finances and traditions of European football by creating...
