Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vincent Boland: Brexit could push us back to the edge of Europe

Irish politicians and officials must face the fact that our relationship with the EU will be more complicated now that Britain has left

2nd February, 2020
Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party waves a tiny Union Jack as the Brexit deal is ratified by the European Parliament in Brussels last Wednesday Picture: Getty

Planet Earth did not slow down at 11pm on Friday, and nor did it speed up. The sun still rose at its scheduled time on Saturday morning. The Six Nations rugby championship went ahead as planned. Yet something significant happened at that hour, all the same: Britain finally left the European Union.

That will change a lot of things for Britain, and for the EU. It will also change a lot of things for Ireland.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Europe must unite now the Iran nuclear deal is all but dead

The cooperation and unanimity that prevailed in the EU when the nuclear deal was negotiated have disappeared, but offering Tehran a credible plan, independent of the US, is vital

Vincent Boland | 3 weeks ago

A reality check on our quality of life

Ireland may be more successful than we give it credit for, with high levels of life expectancy, education and income, but we have a lot to learn from other countries in how to look after our citizens when it comes to the smaller issues that affect people’s day-to-day lives

Vincent Boland | 1 month ago

Investor wrath pushes Tullow Oil shares down more than 70%

The company has given shareholders an exciting ride for a long time, but Tullow has never managed the challenge of shifting from small explorer to explorer-producer

Vincent Boland | 1 month ago