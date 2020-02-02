Vincent Boland: Brexit could push us back to the edge of Europe

Planet Earth did not slow down at 11pm on Friday, and nor did it speed up. The sun still rose at its scheduled time on Saturday morning. The Six Nations rugby championship went ahead as planned. Yet something significant happened at that hour, all the same: Britain finally left the European Union.
That will change a lot of things for Britain, and for the EU. It will also change a lot of things for Ireland.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team