Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: As the beloved Merkel moves on, so too must Germany

The country’s nostalgic regard for its departing chancellor is understandable, but Germany’s challenge now is to move off autopilot and take greater responsibility in an unstable world

Vincent Boland
5th September, 2021
Vincent Boland: As the beloved Merkel moves on, so too must Germany
Angela Merkel: ‘The Germany she bequeaths is an ambivalent global power – uncertain about how to use that power, slow to appreciate the responsibilities that truly powerful nations must assume’

Europe has experienced tremendous upheaval since the reunification of Germany in 1990, from the war in Yugoslavia to the economic crisis that almost destroyed the EU, from the eastward expansion of the EU to the exit of Britain, and from migration to the Covid-19 pandemic. The one oasis of stability is Germany itself.

Italy had 17 prime ministers in those three decades, and Britain had seven; France had five presidents; and Ireland had eight taoisigh. Yet...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, which for most of its 549 years was the most important institution in the Italia city. Picture: AFP/Getty

Vincent Boland: How the historic pride of Siena was undone by a thoroughly modern misjudgment

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
‘There are signs that the leaders of China’s party-state are becoming increasingly suspicious of the capitalist experiment their predecessors unleashed.’ Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Is China’s capitalist adventure turning off in a risky new direction?

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, has been under siege like never before since mass demonstrations against his dictatorship began in August last year Picture: Getty Images

Vincent Boland: West must stand united as walls close in on Europe’s last dictator

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 3 weeks ago
Jeff Bezos holds the aviation glasses that belonged to Amelia Earhart as he gives a press conference about his flight into space. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Tycoon space race is boldly going where many have gone before

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1