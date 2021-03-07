Subscribe Today
Vincent Boland: Anyone for a third force in Irish banking? No thanks

The exit of Ulster Bank from the market has been followed by the resuscitation of a terrible idea which history tells us is not viable

Vincent Boland
7th March, 2021
‘Ireland is not unique in having a lopsided and dysfunctional banking sector. The industry in most western countries is in bad shape.’

The definition of madness, Albert Einstein once famously said, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. The great scientist could have had Ireland in mind, because we may be about to embrace a terrible, awful, no-good, very bad idea that has been trotted out and failed many times in the past three decades, yet adamantly refuses to die.

The idea is that Ireland needs a “third force” in the banking...

