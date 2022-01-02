Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: All in the Games: Winter Olympics will reflect the new China

Recent developments suggest Beijing feels it no longer needs the West’s money. But a retreat from Western financial markets might not be all bad – if it results in domestic reform and a crackdown on corruption

Vincent Boland
2nd January, 2022
Vincent Boland: All in the Games: Winter Olympics will reflect the new China
Picture of China’s president, Xi Jinping, at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. In 2008, the country was at an advanced stage of integrating into the international system. Now it appears to be having second thoughts. Picture: Getty

In August 2008, as the Summer Olympics got under way in Beijing, the world got its first extended glimpse of the new China. The country was the rising power, but most of us, it seems fair to say, knew little about it. So the games were the occasion for the Chinese Communist Party to showcase a modern, successful nation effortlessly capable of putting on a spectacular show.

Fourteen years ago the global economy was doing well,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tos Chirathivat’s Central Group has made a £4 billion offer to buy Selfridges, the owner of the Brown Thomas and Arnotts department stores in Dublin. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Mergers and acquisitions spree could be the start of something big

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Turkish voters are getting tired of their cajoling, finger-wagging, overbearing president. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Erdoğan’s economic tinkering could bring Turkey to breaking point

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Activist shareholder Carl Icahn, who has made a fortune as a thorn in the side of once-great corporate names such as TWA and Texaco. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: In the age of passive investing, there is a place for aggressive activism

The Big Picture Vincent Boland
Telecom Italia has again become the target of takeover interest, this time from KKR, a giant US private equity firm. Picture: Reuters

Vincent Boland: Europe’s most unloved sector beginning to attract advances

The Big Picture Vincent Boland

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1