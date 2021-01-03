Vincent Boland: Acts of heroism and humanity stand out in an annus horribilis

One day in the early 1990s, a journalist friend of mine interviewed Aleksandr Lukashenko, who at the time was in his apprentice years as the dictator of Belarus. As a final question, my friend asked him what his policy priority was for the next year, to which Lukashenko replied: “The consolidation of political forces.”

My friend had no idea what Lukashenko meant by those sinister words, and neither, we agreed, did the man...