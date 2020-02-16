Trump’s economy is booming, but is it hiding a rotten core?

At the end of January, a remarkable milestone was reached in the annals of corporate history. According to the Financial Times (FT), the stock market value of Apple, the technology giant, was higher at that moment than the value of the 30 largest companies that make up Germany’s Dax share index, combined.
In 1997, according to the FT, Apple was valued on the stock market at just a tenth of the value of Siemens,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team