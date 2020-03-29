Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The West may have to wean itself off its reliance on China

In the new political reality, the Asian superpower may no longer be content to serve as the world’s primary supplier of cheap labour

29th March, 2020
2
The west’s enormous reliance on China is likely to have to change. Picture: Getty

The world has stopped. Governments have ordered citizens to stay indoors. Many borders are closed. The streets of our great cities are empty. Passenger airliners no longer fly. Financial markets have all but given up the ghost. Capitalism as we know it has been suspended for the duration. And we are only at the end of the beginning of this nightmare.

As we reel from the shock of the rampaging coronavirus, our globalised world has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How the legendary boss of General Electric left a behind a house of cards

Jack Welch, who died last Sunday, was ruthless, quotable and energetic, but the GE Capital finance unit he created became the Achilles’ heel of the giant industrial conglomerate

Vincent Boland | 3 weeks ago

Brace yourself for another Brexiteer backstop bluff

The opening negotiating positions don’t augur well for a smooth British exit from the EU and a bust-up between Brussels and London, and perhaps between Dublin and London, could be on the cards

Vincent Boland | 4 weeks ago

Breaking up Big Tech is a very 21st-century problem

The parallels between Mark Zuckerberg and John D Rockefeller are plentiful, but the Facebook founder is unlikely to have the last laugh like the 1920s oil baron did

Vincent Boland | 1 month ago