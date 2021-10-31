Tesla rides high on investors’ extreme leap of faith in tech future

Three years ago, Elon Musk announced that he was thinking of making a buyout offer for Tesla, the electric-car maker he founded, runs and partly owns. At the time, the South Africa-born entrepreneur’s company was under siege from short sellers who argued that it was wildly overvalued, and they were driving him to distraction.

The price Musk suggested for the take-private deal was $420 a share, about a third more than the level...